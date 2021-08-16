Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 6 Tell-All 1

Did anyone manage to get through to Angela?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 16, Angela arrived on the set with a score to settle.

Meanwhile, Mike and Trish exposed Natalie's lies as everyone wondered what she was really up to.

Elsewhere, Michael's family complained about Angela's reliance on surgery for her appearance.

