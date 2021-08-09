Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Time Does Not Heal All Wounds

Did Mike and Natalie call time on their marriage?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 15, the couple continued to bicker over comments from people close to them.

In the end, they made a definite decision about their future.

Meanwhile, Charlie and Andrei started fighting at a family event, leading to another Family Libby drama.

Elsewhere, Tiffany and Ronald came to blows after Ronald made another big error of judgment.

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.