Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did Deran manage to get through to everyone?

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 4, he followed Smurf's will and it paved the way for another big bust-up.

Meanwhile, the family grew concerned over Pope's mental state as another big development threatened to change everything.

Elsewhere, Craig was forced to deal with being a solo dad.

Who helped him through it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.