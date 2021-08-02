Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 4

at .

Did Deran manage to get through to everyone?

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 4, he followed Smurf's will and it paved the way for another big bust-up.

Livengood Tracks Down Deran - tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 4

Meanwhile, the family grew concerned over Pope's mental state as another big development threatened to change everything.

Elsewhere, Craig was forced to deal with being a solo dad.

Who helped him through it?

Watch Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Animal Kingdom online right here via TV Fanatic.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 4 Quotes

How much longer do you want to keep doing what J says?

Deran

Livengood: Somebody's been sending him money down there too. Any idea who that might be?
Deran: Nope.
Livengood: Huh. You know aiding and abetting is easy grounds for a search warrant. He'll get tired of it down there, miss his family, friends, try to sneak back. Your window for playing ball with us is closing. Don't wanna miss you chance.

