Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 7

at .

Did Pope get some clarity about his purpose in life?

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7, he turned to a desert guru to confront his demons.

Queen of Oceanside - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Deran marked his territory as J handled the family business, but a new threat popped up.

Elsewhere, Craig struggled with the demands of fatherhood and the temptations of his old life.

How did it all play out?

Watch Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Animal Kingdom online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7 Quotes

Pope: Do it.
Cassandra: You want me to shoot you?
Pope: It's OK.
Cassandra: No.
Pope: I deserve it.
Cassandra: Andrew, no, you don't.
Pope: I deserve it.
Cassandra: What?
Pope: She wanted me dead.
Cassandra: Who?
Pope: My mom. She wanted to kill me.
Cassandra: Why?
Pope: Because she knew what I was. She knows who I am. Do it.
Cassandra: Sounds like she didn't know shit. I'm not going to do that.

Manny: Did he watch Jake get his ass kicked?
Smurf: He's fine.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7 Photos

Shooting Lessons-tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7
Brothers Surf - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7
Pope in the Pool - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7
Queen of Oceanside - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7
Queen of Oceanside - tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7
Deran the Leader - tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7
  1. Animal Kingdom
  2. Animal Kingdom Season 5
  3. Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7
  4. Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 7