Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 8

Did we finally get the confrontation between J and his family?

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 8, the Cody boys realized J had been playing the entire family to get further into the world of crime.

Diamond in the Rough - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Pope distracted himself from a huge loss by helping a new friend.

Elsewhere, Deran and Craig joined forces to deal with the fallout from past mistakes as they made new enemies.

Renn: I have to get to Tanya's.
Craig: As long as you're taking Nick.

Smurf: Next time, you're the decoy because that was boring as hell.
Pamela: Like anyone is bending over backwards for my black ass.

