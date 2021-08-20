Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 8 Episode 3

Did Holt find out the truth before it was too late?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3, he realized there was an unofficial investigation against the precinct's uniformed officers' supposed illnesses.

With surprising details coming to light, he had to make a rash decision.

Meanwhile, Terry and Charles struggled with their physical health.

What did they have to do to get the upper hand on what was happening.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.