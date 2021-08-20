Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 8 Episode 3

at .

Did Holt find out the truth before it was too late?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3, he realized there was an unofficial investigation against the precinct's uniformed officers' supposed illnesses.

The Fake Doctor's Notes - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3

With surprising details coming to light, he had to make a rash decision.

Meanwhile, Terry and Charles struggled with their physical health.

What did they have to do to get the upper hand on what was happening.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3 Quotes

Scully: How is it possible that every single uniformed officer got sick at once?
Terry: They're not actually sick. They aren't allowed to strike, so they made up a medical excuse. It's called a blue flu.

Holt: The union is powerful, but I'm sure most of our uniformed officers understand this incident is nonsense. It is, as Peralta would say, no big whoop.
Jake: I appreciate the shoutout, sir, but I actually don't pronounce the h in whoop.
Terry: Sir, all the uniformed officers just left. They're staging a walkout!
Holt: Well, it seems I was wrong. The whoop is big, after all!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3 Photos

Live Like Every Moment is Your Last - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3
The Second Prong - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3
The Fake Doctor's Notes - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3
