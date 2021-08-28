Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 16

What did Amanda Carrington want in Atlanta?

On Dynasty Season 4 Episode 16, things took an explosive turn when Alexis was exposed as a liar.

Meanwhile, Fallon brought Nene Leakes into the fold in an attempt to save her network, but what did Dominique have planned?

Elsewhere, Blake's political campaign kicked off and he had to hide some crucial details about the past.

Liam got closer to Eva, but what was really going on?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.