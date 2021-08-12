Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Did Callie and Gael end their relationship?

On Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 15, the pair realized they would never be able to communicate as well as they should.

Meanwhile, Alice hosted a Lunar New Year celebration at the Coterie, and it provided away for everyone to get back together.

Elsewhere, Malika and Tanya forged a new relationship after recent events.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.