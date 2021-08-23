Watch Heels Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Ace lose his place?

On Heels Season 1 Episode 2, everyone was shocked to realize he lost the fight, and the townsfolk pondered whether a new force to be reckoned with emerged.

Meanwhile, Jack and Staci worked together to make some big changes in their lives, but there was a lot of drama.

Elsewhere, Tim found himself pondering the sale of the shop as Jack tried to get through to him.

Unfortunately, they ended up in another argument.

Use the video above to watch Heels online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.