Watch In The Dark Online: Season 3 Episode 8

Did Murphy and her friends manage to weather the storm?

On In The Dark Season 3 Episode 8, the compelling nature of the dynamics in the group were on full display.

Meanwhile, more details about Jess came to light, giving Murphy hope that her friend managed to survive her brush with death.

What did Murphy learn about someone close to her?

Use the video above to watch In The Dark online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.