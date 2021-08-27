Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 4 Episode 27

Did the beef between the roomies subside?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 27, Angelina and Snooki were at odds again, but Vinny was on a mission to stop all of the fighting and have a good time.

Meanwhile, Snooki got up on the stage to give an out-of-this-world performance.

Even Angelina got in on the fun when she went up on the stage to give a speech.

Use the video above to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.