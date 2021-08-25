Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did everyone survive the final battle?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 10, the Camarilla arrived in Fort Salem with all of their soldiers.

Raelle, Abigail, and Tally were forced to make some controversial decisions about their futures as witches.

Meanwhile, the citizens of the towns had some explaining to do after a sudden attack on the good guys.

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.