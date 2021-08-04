Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 7

at .

Did Raelle survive her ordeal?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7, things took a dangerous turn as lives were on the line for all the witches.

Confused Father - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7

Meanwhile, the army and Spree arrived at an outpost devoted to the Camarilia, which made them question whether they were getting the right orders.

Elsewhere, a deadly new threat emerged and it caused some shocking blowback for the witches.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right her via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

Leaving you behind was the biggest mistake of my life.

Willa [to Raelle]

That's OK. We're going to make them pay.

Abigail [to Adil]

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7 Photos

Concerned Mother - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7
Checking on a Friend - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7
Confused Father - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7
Worried Friend - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7
Train to Vengeance - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7
Difficult Day - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7
  1. Motherland: Fort Salem
  2. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2
  3. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 7
  4. Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 7