Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Did Nicte kill any of the team?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 8, Tally decided to lead the unit into the next attack against Nicte.

Boss Cadet - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 8

However, they quickly realized there was more going on with the assault than they first thought.

As new allies and enemies emerged, they had to make a decision about who was fighting on the right side.

How did it all play out?

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 8 Quotes

Petra: I sense you have some feelings about this mission.
Tally: I think it's wrong.
Petra: Why is that?
Tally: Alder gets to announce the death of the Spree's founder as the biggest victory of all time and no one will ever know what really happened.

Tally: They will be useful in capturing her.
Alder: The orders are to eliminate the target, Cadet. Is that a problem?
Tally: No, General.
Alder: Good. Carry on.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 8 Photos

In a Pinch - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 8
Boss Cadet - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 8
Dealing with New Reality - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 8
Swagger is Back - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 8
Helping Raelle - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 8
Getting Her Bearings - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 8
