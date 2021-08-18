Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did Raelle's brush with death help her through her funk?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9, she gained a deeper understanding of the Mycelium and its purpose for her.

Bringing the Fight - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9

Meanwhile, distrust in Alder grew as Tally and Abigail pressured those in power for changes.

What did they learn in the process?

Elsewhere, the war reached the walls of a supposedly safe haven.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9 Online

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

Oops. Was it something I thought?

Nicte

Nicte: You haven't aged a day.
Alder: I could say the same about you.
Nicte: Other witches don't have to die to keep me looking young.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9 Photos

Mycelium Keeper - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9
Set for Tour - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9
Bringing the Fight - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9
Mycelium Wall - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9
Spreading the News - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9
Nicte's Interrogator - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9
