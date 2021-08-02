Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Kanan manage to get into the game?

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 3, a dangerous encounter threatened to change everything he thought he knew about the fight.

Marvin & A Friend - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Uncle Marvin arrived on the scene, but he was not prepared for who tried to take him down.

Elsewhere, Raq plotted a hostile takeover as a different faction tried to take him down.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Symphony: Listen, no kid wants to meet a dude who's with his mom half naked sitting on his Macintosh.
Raq: You stick to concrete. I'll handle my son.

Stick and move, baby. That's how we do. Stick and move.

Kanan [voiceover]

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Mall Date - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 3
Marvin & A Friend - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 3
Toni Makes A Move - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 3
Malcolm Reacts - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 3
Malcolm Gets News - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 3
Raq Makes Moves - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 3
