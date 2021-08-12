Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 11

at .

Did Archie manage to round up the crooks?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11, Archie and the gang tried to find out more about who escaped Hiram's prison.

Jughead's Burger - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Tabitha reached out for Betty's help when she realized Jughead was missing.

Elsewhere, Penelope tried to get closer to her daughter again, leading to a tense argument about what she wanted.

Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11 Quotes

Jessica: And maybe don’t leave people alone when they’re tripping on maple mushrooms?
Tabitha: I assumed he’d be safe in the handcuffs!
Betty: Well, another lesson: maybe don’t give psychedelic shrooms in a delicate state?
Jessica: Yeah? How about don’t betray your boyfriend the way you did?! Getting with his best friend, that’s some Shakespearean-level treachery.
Betty: Okay, yeah, clearly in the stories Jughead has been telling, he’s been cast as the blameless victim here. But, Jughead is not so innocent.

Veronica: So, we’re still feeling good about our decision? To hold off until my divorce is final.
Archie: Yeah, but I am torn.
Veronica: Well then, I better work on making this divorce happen as fast as humanely possible.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11 Photos

Change of Heart - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11
The Diamond Business - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11
Rounding Up The Criminals - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11
Commitment Issues - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11
Relationship Woes - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11
Case of the Ex - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11
  1. Riverdale
  2. Riverdale Season 5
  3. Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11
  4. Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 11