Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 11

Did Archie manage to round up the crooks?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11, Archie and the gang tried to find out more about who escaped Hiram's prison.

Meanwhile, Tabitha reached out for Betty's help when she realized Jughead was missing.

Elsewhere, Penelope tried to get closer to her daughter again, leading to a tense argument about what she wanted.

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.