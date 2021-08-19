Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 12

How did Hiram become such a villain?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 12, damning new evidence came to light about the prison.

Change of Heart - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11

As Hiram realized the net was closing in, he opened up to Reggie about his complicated origins.

Elsewhere, Reggie reflected on his relationship with his father and how his actions changed the town.

Who wanted to take down both of the men?

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 12 Quotes

It’s taken me years to find you, but my luck finally turned. Do you remember when we first met? I said I wanted to be feared like you. You tell me. Vito, at this very moment, you afraid of me?

Hiram

From where I’m at, if I could go back, just to spend a few more years shining shoes with my dad. I’d do that in a heartbeat.

Hiram

