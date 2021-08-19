Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 12

How did Hiram become such a villain?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 12, damning new evidence came to light about the prison.

As Hiram realized the net was closing in, he opened up to Reggie about his complicated origins.

Elsewhere, Reggie reflected on his relationship with his father and how his actions changed the town.

Who wanted to take down both of the men?

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.