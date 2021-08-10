Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Did Liz get the truth out of Max?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 3, things continued to change in town as Jones made his mission known.

Meanwhile, Maria was desperate to figure out who was going to die.

Elsewhere, Isobel finally started to understand the true extent of her powers.

Kyle had a strange encounter that made him question the presence of aliens in the town.

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.