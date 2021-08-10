Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Did Liz get the truth out of Max?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 3, things continued to change in town as Jones made his mission known.

Meanwhile, Maria was desperate to figure out who was going to die.

Deep Sky Boss - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 3

Elsewhere, Isobel finally started to understand the true extent of her powers.

Kyle had a strange encounter that made him question the presence of aliens in the town.

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 3 Online

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

Michael: I could kill you right now. Take your heart and save Max.
Jones: Well, then you'd be just like your dad.

Liz: You just worked so hard to rebuild your life. I want you to actually get to live it.
Rosa: Yeah, and you don't want to talk about Deputy Vanilla. Come on. Is that door really closed?
Liz: If my crazy science works, then I am never gonna have to worry about Max or his stupid miracle DNA ever again.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 3

