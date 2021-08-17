Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Did Maria figure out the truth about the vision before it was too late?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 4, Isobel suggested they left town until they got the truth.

Max Relaxes - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Michael made a startling discovery about Jones, and what it could mean for Max's future.

Elsewhere, Liz continued to try to make sense of her relationship with Max and the fact there was now two of him.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 4 Quotes

Look, I'll tell you one thing. This town's missing a Valenti.

Bert [to Kyle]

Maria: Could you send us to the psychic vision section? We're looking for something.
Liz: The funeral. I know. Only you can find it, Maria. But you can't see the rest of that funeral because you don't want to.
Maria: I threw myself off a building.
Liz: But think of it like a repressed memory. It unsettles you, so you subconscious buried it. Underneath all this. Everyone in here represents a hidden truth. Confront them, you'll get where you wanna go. Ignore them, you gotta stay with me.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 4

