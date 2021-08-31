Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 6

at .

What happened to Max?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6, things took a turn when another Jones reveal came to light that put everyone at odds.

At Her Bedside - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Alex continued his search into what happened at the facility.

What did he learn?

Elsewhere, Rosa and Isobel joined forces with the aim of changing the game in town.

Liz made a shocking discovery as she tried to save someone close to her.

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6 Quotes

In Maria's vision she was healthy. Now she's in a coma, so I guess we know she can change the future. The question is how much.

Michael

Ramos: Do you believe in aliens?
Alex: I, uh, believe in statistics. I think it's improbable we're alone in the universe.
Ramos: What if I told you, the question isn't whether or not they exist, it's how do we start a conversation?
Alex: Well then I would say good luck. Cuz knowing us, if they decided to show themselves, we would probably just kill them.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6 Photos

Taking Care - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6
Concerned Isobel - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6
At Her Bedside - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6
On Duty - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6
Back Again - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6
Digging Around - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6
  1. Roswell, New Mexico
  2. Roswell, New Mexico Season 3
  3. Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6
  4. Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 6