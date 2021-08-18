Watch Stargirl Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Courtney manage to get to the root cause of all the drama in town?

On Stargirl Season 2 Episode 2, a mysterious visitor arrives with an agenda.

Courtney school - Stargirl Season 2 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Barbara and Pat became concerned after a visit from a mysterious antique collector named Richard Swift.

Elsewhere, Cindy put her plan in motion, but she quickly learned there was more going on in town than she first thought.

Who sided with her?

Watch Stargirl Season 2 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Stargirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Pat: Quite a show down there.
Courtney: Sorry.
Pat: I’m not the one you need to apologize to. The thing is I don’t get it Court. I mean your greatest superpower is seeing the good in other people, but you can't seem to see it in Jennie.
Courtney: Can't see it? Pat, how can I not see the good in Jennie? Everyone sees it. She's perfect, and she's a superhero’s daughter for real. I feel like such a fraud around her. She's everything I should be.
Pat: No, she's everything you were. Think about it. She's just trying to learn more about a father she never really knew. That’s all. That’s why she's here. Remember how that felt?
Courtney: Pretty lonely.
Pat: Yeah, pretty lonely.

Pat: Hey, thought you might need that.
Courtney: Thanks. Pat, how do you know she’s really Green Lantern’s daughter?
Pat: Well, the JSA didn’t talk about their kids a lot to protect them, but I know that they had them. And that ring, it only worked for Alan.
Courtney: The Cosmic Staff only worked for Starman, and now it works for me. What if she’s not who she says she is? What if she’s a spy or something?
Pat: A spy?
Courtney: Yeah, for one of the JSA’s old enemies like Baron von Blitzkrieg.
Pat: OK, there’s no von. It’s just Baron Blitzkrieg, and he died in the war.
Courtney: Then whoever then.
Pat: Listen, Court, you’re looking for villains everywhere, and I get it, being Stargirl it’s…
Courtney: Everything.
Pat: This life that you’re pursuing, it’s more about helping people than it is fighting the bad guys. That’s what you’re good at: Yolanda, Rick, Beth, you gave them a shot when no one else would. So how about giving this kid a chance?

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 2 Photos

