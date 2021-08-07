Watch SurrealEstate Online: Season 1 Episode 4

What happened at a once-abandoned house?

On SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 4, the Roman Agency set out to get answers when spooky things started happening.

Meanwhile, Luke sets out to get answers about a more pressing matter, leading him on a wild goose chase with a ghost from the past.

As more details came to light, there was a big change in him.

How did the team react?

Use the video above to watch SurrealeEstate online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.