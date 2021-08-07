Watch SurrealEstate Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

What happened at a once-abandoned house?

On SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 4, the Roman Agency set out to get answers when spooky things started happening.

Something Supernatural Is Going On - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Luke sets out to get answers about a more pressing matter, leading him on a wild goose chase with a ghost from the past.

As more details came to light, there was a big change in him.

How did the team react?

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Susan: Remember when you told me that it was better for us for Phil and August not to meet clients?
Luke: Mmm-hmm.


Susan: Duncan and Sophie are literally the clients you were talking about.

I thought you said famous farts.

Zooey

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 4

