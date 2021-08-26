Watch The Challenge Online: Season 37 Episode 3

Did Tori get her target out of the game?

On The Challenge Season 37 Episode 3, tensions flared up when a surprise victory for a veteran left them questioning whether to break the alliance.

Meanwhile, members of the Survivor alliance worked together, but it quickly emerged they were in a lot of trouble.

Elsewhere, Tacha found herself trying to move between alliances after a surprising turn of events.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.