Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Hanger Games

Did Eboni get some clarity?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 13, Eboni turned to a genetic investigator to find out if she was related to the woman saying she was her sister.

Meanwhile, Ramona entered into real estate with a high-end showing, but not all of the women were impressed.

Elsewhere, Sonja embarked on a blind date that made her question her past relationships.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.