Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Season 13 Episode 12

Did the housewives turn on Sonja?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 12, it was the morning after the night before and the stars were less than thrilled about Sonja's late-night escapades.

Meanwhile, Ramona and Bershan had some words about the way Ramona was treating her fellow cast members.

Elsewhere, Luann had an epiphany about the time spent with her friends on the show.

