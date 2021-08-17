Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 10

Did the flooding derail Sarah's plans for Greylock?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 10, the future of the town remained up in the air after the residents started to worry the plans would not come to pass.

Seeking Sarah's Help - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Grover struggled to cope, but his therapist had some ideas about how to help him find out what made him happy.

Elsewhere, Maya found herself at an impasse when the investment in Greylock started to look like a bust.

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

So all New Hampshire could spare was two inflatable rings and Army-Navy surplus?

Danny

Tyler: I want this.
Bella: Me too.
Tyler: I really want this.
Bella: Me too.
Tyler: It's just ...
Bella: Me too.

