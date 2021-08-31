Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 12

Did Sarah manage to play nice with both of her friends?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 12, things took a turn when Danny shared good news about Greylock's finances.

Meanwhile, Corinne tried to right her wrongs, but she was in a lot of trouble.

Elsewhere, Bella and Tyler had to get creative with each of their school projects.

What did they learn about each other?

Use the video above to watch The Republic of Sarah online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.