Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Was there a clear path forward for Greylock?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 9, tensions continued to mount for the residents as the people outside the town wanted it to fail.

Meanwhile, Corrine confided in Sarah about what happened with Danny, leading to a dangerous turn of events.

Elsewhere, Maya admitted to Tyler about feeling guilty about liking her new life without mom.

Use the video above to watch The Republic of Sarah online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.