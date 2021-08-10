Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Was there a clear path forward for Greylock?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 9, tensions continued to mount for the residents as the people outside the town wanted it to fail.

Guilty Maya - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Corrine confided in Sarah about what happened with Danny, leading to a dangerous turn of events.

Elsewhere, Maya admitted to Tyler about feeling guilty about liking her new life without mom.

I want to be there for you if you'll let me.

Alexis [to Bella]

Tyler: I thought you wanted to learn about winter stuff.
Maya: I thought you meant watching "Frozen" and drinking hot chocolate.

Party Host - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 9
Stuck in the Middle - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 9
Seeking Sarah's Help - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 9
Helping Her Dad - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 9
Helping Maya - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 9
Christmas Fun - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 9
