Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 18

Did Walker manage to bounce back?

On Walker Season 1 Episode 18, our titular hero found himself at odds with those closest to him after a dangerous secret comes to light.

With himself and Micki in danger, he had to make a decision that could take him away from Texas for good.

Meanwhile, everyone else tried to process the recent death and how it had changed them.

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.