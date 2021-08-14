What to Watch: Heels, Chesapeake Shores, Nine Perfect Strangers

We're super excited for you to see the new Starz drama Heels, as you well know after a week of coverage. We also think you'll dig the star-studded Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu.

Chesapeake Shores returns to Hallmark, and the network airs its final Wedding March movie with Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett.

But don't worry. Lifetime's got you covered if you're looking for something a little more dramatic with The Virgin Sinners. Oh, la la!

Saturday, August 14

8/7c The Virgin Sinners (Lifetime)

Now this just sounds positively delicious!

Who doesn't love a good film about a clique of teenage girls engaged in sketchy acts? The Sins, seven high school girls who reign supreme, become the targets for a killer after what is presumed to be a harmless pranks goes oh so very wrong.

We have pretty girls in uniforms. Murder. Intrigue. And so much more. Sign us up!

How far will #TheVirginSinners go? 😳 Find out during the premiere this Saturday at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/bTQzlCctNx — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) August 10, 2021

9/8c Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 (Hallmark)

Is this really the end of the line for the Wedding March 6 series?

Not if Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett have anything to say about it. They're super excited for you to see Mick and Olivia's wedding, of course, but they're not sure the story is over!

Expect another event-filled movie as Mick and Olivia deal with their own wedding plans while also helping guests face circumstances very similar to their early relationship.

Sunday, August 15

8/7c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Raq has to take matters into her own hands after the stash house hit, and that means hitting back at Unique.

Elsewhere, Kanan thinks he knows who set them up, and after a run-in with Howard, the detective starts to look into the teenager.

This week's episode is a game-changer and you're going to want to watch it live!

9/8c Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

Chesapeake Shores is back with a new showrunner, so we're expected the unexpected!

Following on the unexpected kiss between them at the end of season four, Abby reflects on her relationship with Trace and what it means for her future.

After insisting that their wedding take place in Chesapeake Shores, David’s parents present Jess with a legal document that puts her on edge.

Bree returns from London fresh off the run of her play and receives an intriguing job offer that would reunite her with her high school nemesis.

Unbeknownst to Connor, the law firm he’s now working for might be representing a client who could be a major conflict of interest for the O’Brien family.

9/8c Heels (Starz)

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig lead an all-star cast in this small-town independent wrestling drama.

Starring as brothers carrying on the family business in wake of their father's passing, they carry emotionally driven storylines in and out of the ring.

Be sure to tune in and then drop by TV Fanatic, as we'll be reviewing the full series!

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

Brace yourselves because even CRAIG is getting sick of Deran's sh*t!

The stakes are high when J, Deran, and Craig try to meet Pam's demands with a job that could cost them or provided them everything, but tensions run high when the boys can't get along.

Meanwhile, Pope's grief pushes him to reflect in the desert.

Monday, August 16

8/7c Roswell, New Mexico (CW)

Fresh off a series of big reveals, Isobel and Maria set out on a trip, as they continue to make sense of her visions.

Meanwhile, Kyle gets a message from the past, as the mystery of the radio continues to unfold, and Michael makes a discovery that turns things on its head.

With Jones on the loose, there's no telling what's next for our favorite aliens and humans!

9/8c The Republic of Sarah (CW)

Greylock is threatened with a massive flood as unseasonably warm weather melts the snow from the recent blizzard.

Knowing Greylock will be underwater in hours, Sarah must ask for help from the last person she wants to rely on: Paul.

Grover is challenged by his therapist to lean into what makes him happy, while Bella and Tyler take a big step in their relationship.

Tuesday, August 17

8/7c Stargirl (CW)

Jennie's arrival has Courtney on edge, who's still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley. Have we seen the last throwdown between the pair?

Meanwhile, Barbara and Pat become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antique collector named Richard Swift.

Lastly, Cindy puts her plan in motion, so you know this'll be good.

9/8c Fantasy Island (FOX)

A thrill-seeking couple (played by real life couple Dave and Odette Annable) comes to the island to try and reconnect, but they end up doing more than just walking a mile in each other's shoes.

A widow Brent Lee (Francois Chau) who has been sleeping on the island for 35 years finally awakens and is forced to face his grief for at least 48 hours. While doing so, he helps break through Elena's mysterious shell and reveal a bit more about her past.

Elena and Ruby also begin to bond and get used to Ruby’s new life on Fantasy Island. Her new role as Elena's right hand leaves the viewer wondering what else is in store for her.

10/9c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

Distrust in Alder grows as Tally and Abigail pressure those in power for changes.

Raelle gains a deeper understanding of the Mycelium and its purpose for her.

All witches must join together to battle the Camarilla.

Wednesday, August 18

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Based on The New York Times best-selling book by author Liane Moriarty, "Nine Perfect Strangers" takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Little do they know that Masha, the resort's director, has a new mission to reinvigorate their mind and bodies.

This "trippy" drama will have you on the edge of your seat as it examines these "nine perfect strangers" worst fears and relationships.

8/7c The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies (MTV)

After Michaela and Renan’s stunning elimination, it’s time to make some changes for the teams.

Things take a turn when another new addition to the cast arrives, while a surprising new power struggle begins.

Will the show finally address the fact that it got shut down due to COVID-19 or will it continue to act as though it didn’t?

8/7c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The couples continue to get to know each other and determine if they're compatible or not.

The honeymoon carries on and tensions arise and friendships form with the various couples. It's a lively and personable bunch who are destined to clash with each other and form lifelong relationships.

But who do you think is saying "yes" on decision day?

Is Jose overstepping Rachel’s boundaries or just trying to show affection for his new wife? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/tVqz5g8LAR — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) August 12, 2021

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Things are getting WILD on In the Dark! Murphy successfully managed to escape police custody and is officially a fugitive, dragging the gang into deeper trouble than before.

She, Felix, and Max do the unthinkable and turn to Josiah for answers on Jess' disappearance, somehow someway, Felix's sister gets involved, Murphy and Trey may hold someone hostage, and Gene's bold move leaking police corruption on social media is a game-changer!

You don't want to miss the thrilling madness!

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Ugh, that awkward moment when you bump into your ex and ex-best friend and have to pretend like you're doing fine!

After bumping into Raj and Claire, Mariana reevaluates her recent career path and other choices. Meanwhile, Tommy's trial rages on and Callie learns some new things about Jamie.

Malika has to learn how to set boundaries, and Alice is in quite the pickle with Sumi and Ruby.

Thursday, August 19

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

From sonic shower competitions to testing the Universal Translator's limits with Tamarian verbal memes, aka allegories, Star Trek: Lower Decks continues to warp expectations and target canon.

The Cerritos welcomes aboard a new security officer while Beta Team gets a new member for a tricky mission to a deceased Collector's ship.

Meanwhile, we get a good look at Boimler's new digs and exactly how stressful getting everything he wished for can be..

Energize and join us on the most animated adventure yet!

Titans (HBO Max)

How will the Titans cope in the aftermath of an insurmountable loss?

The gang has to find a way to move on, but there are more pressing matters at hand, including the Red Hood.

With lots of changes in the mix, Starfire finds herself seeking a moment of clarity.

American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu)

We’re taking one last trip to Murder House on the season finale, and there are bound to be some faces from the past.

As a young couple find themselves in peril, more gnarly details about one of TV’s most iconic houses comes to light.

We know you cannot wait to see what lies in store for this recently renewed anthology!

8/7c Grownish (Freeform)

LaLa Anthony guest-stars on an hour that sees Zoey debating what she should do when her boss steals her ideas and uses them without crediting her. Does she speak out and risk losing her internship for good?

Jazz takes some medical leave and uses going to therapy to do it.

After some heavier installments, it's an all-new, much lighter Grown-sh.

8/7c Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

In a very special double episode, Captain Holt and Amy manage an understaffed precinct while Jake and Charles investigate.

Then, Jake and Amy create a system to balance work and childcare, while Rosa gets a new houseguest.

The final season of this hit series has viewers buzzing, and you don't want to miss it. Check out one of the episode highlights from the premiere below!

Friday, August 20

The Chair (Netflix)

Sandra Oh leads this dramatic Netflix comedy that touches on current issues such as ageism, sexism, and the MeToo/TimesUp movements.

Don't let that scare you away. It's always witty and worth watching, and the brutal topics are covered without prejudice.

You can get a full review of The Chair by clicking the preceding link.

Reminiscence (HBO Max)

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories.

Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), and a simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession.

As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

8/7c Burden of Truth (The CW)

It doesn't look for Joanna with the evidence mounting against Joanna. Nevin tries to get her a plea deal, needs to prove her innocence

Will her stubbornness cost her both her family and her career?

Billy and Hank finally find the answers they need about Helen's accident but is it too late?

