What to Watch: The Walking Dead, A Little Daytime Drama, Chapelwaite

Hold on to your hats, Dead fans.

The Walking Dead Season 11 offers your final season premiere of this long-running horror series.

On Epix, Chapelwaite starts, and there are good things on the Hallmark networks, too. Get all the info below!

Saturday, August 21

9/8c A Little Daytime Drama (Hallmark)

In order to save her daytime soap drama from cancellation, head writer Maggie must convince Darin, fan favorite actor and her real-life ex-boyfriend, to return to the show.

Be sure to check out our interview with Jen Lilley, who stars.

Costarring with Jen are Ryan Paevey and Linda Dano; all three of them with a history on daytime soaps!

Sunday, August 22

8/7c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

It's finally time for the music showcase!

They've been talking about the showcase for weeks, and the event could end up causing the divide between Raq and Unique to open up even further.

Elsewhere, Lou-Lou needs a favor from Unique, and that could come back to bite him one day.

8/7c Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

It turns out that we haven't seen the last of Trace nor Abby's struggle to deal with how things ended with him.

Jess needs to discuss the prenup with David, but she's doing everything she can to get around it.

And Bree suddenly sees her high school experience in a new light when she finally comes face-to-face with her nemesis, Jerome Trask.

9/8c Heels (Starz)

On the latest episode of Heels, after losing the fight against his brother and letting his feelings flow before the crowd, Ace deals with his feelings and reception in the aftermath.

Jack is in the line of fire for putting Ace through it, and it's time for these brothers to stop feuding.

Meanwhile, the wrestling family prepares to say goodbye to one of their own, who is welcoming a new member into their family.

9/8c Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder (HMM)

Aurora and Nick take a "pre-honeymoon" getaway, but you know it doesn't go as planned.

They discover a body, and as they get closer to finding out what really happened, danger knocks on their doorstep.

This mystery series stars Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter and Marilu Henner.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

The final season begins with one of the most shocking scenes of the entire series, and if you think you’re going to know what happens, you’re wrong.

The stakes are higher, the show is darker than before, and it makes for a great premiere.

Are you ready for the final season?

10/9c Chapelwaite (Epix)

Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire star in this series adaptation of Stephen King's short story, Jerusalem's Lot.

When sea Captain Charles Boone inherits the Boone incestral home, Chapelwaite, he takes his family to see see it.

But an unexpected family tragedy mid-trip sends him and his children there to live and start anew, but it's an unwelcome adventure from the start.

Monday, August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix)

Fans of the live-action series, eagerly anticipating Season 2 in December, should check out this animated feature-length prequel to the epic of Geralt.

Before there was Geralt, there was Vesemir. And before there was Vesemir, there was Deglan. You get the idea.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is a thrilling, intense, and detail-packed exposition-filled adventure tale. Re-immerse yourself in this world of mages, elves, Witchers, monsters, and even a little human decency.

8/7c Roswell, New Mexico (CW)

After one hell of a cliffhanger, Roswell comes back and they better tell us the fate of our favorite doctor!

While Kyle's status is up in the air, Liz has to make a decision when it comes to Heath, after he witnesses some strange behavior.

Maria and Rosa team up to go after Jordan, and Isobel does some research into the ever mysterious Max doppelganger.

It should be another twisty hour you won't want to miss!

9/8c The Republic of Sarah (CW)

As Sarah and Paul start to make headway in their relationship, Ellen surprises everyone by coming home earlier than expected.

Weston has a big break in his story and turns to Sarah for help.

Danny accidentally makes things harder for Corinne, leaving her with a tough choice about some of the people in her life.

Meanwhile, Maya struggles with whether to appear at her mom's parole hearing and turns to her dad and Bella for advice.

Tuesday, August 24

8/7c Stargirl (CW)

After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike pleads with Pat to let him join the team

Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade.

But who will become Thunderbolt?

9/8c Fantasy Island (FOX)

Eccentric former model who just wants to reconnect with her daughter and grandchild gets more than she bargained for.

A physicist visits the island to experience magic for the first time and learns to loosen up.

Ruby starts to miss her life at home.

10/9c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

In the season finale, the Camarilla brings the fight to Fort Salem.

Raelle, Abigail, Tally, and their allies are forced to make impossible, world-changing choices.

Will the Spree enter the fight?

Wednesday, August 25

Clickbait (Netflix)

Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, and Betty Gabriel star in this unique and unexpected Netflix drama.

When family man Nick Brewer is abducted in a crime with a sinister online twist, those closes to him race to find who is behind it and why.

And if you think you see the ending coming, I can assure you, you'll be thrown for a loop.

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

As the trippy drama continues, the mystery intensifies.

Will we learn if Masha has been putting drugs in the guests' smoothies?

Will the Marconi's marriage survive? Do we learn why Carmel and Lars are at each other's throats?

8/7c The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies (MTV)

With the line in the sand drawn and the rookies going against the vets, who will rise to power next?

Amber B also finds herself in a tough spot as she debates her allegiance to the Big Brother alliance.

What happens next?

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

The Lonely Highway killer has left a trail of secret bodies in their path, but who is the killer in their midst? Betty and Tabitha hope their plan will lure a suspect out of hiding. Will their plan work?

Archie's is having a hard time adjusting to life outside of the Army. What past trauma does he need to face? And, will Reggie succeed in Veronica's little test to prove her opinion wrong?

Anything could happen in this little wicked town.

10/9C American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

We’re getting a two-hour opener that whisks us away to a deadly sea town location.

We meet a struggling writer and his family as he struggles to get the next draft of his project completed.

Will a chance encounter with mysterious locals help or hinder him?

Thursday, August 26

Mosquito State (Shudder)

Isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park, obsessive Wall Street data analyst Richard Boca (Beau Knapp) sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitos breeding in his apartment, an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown.

In addition to Knapp (The Good Lord Bird, Seven Seconds), Mosquito State stars Charlotte Vega (Wrong Turn, American Assassin), Jack Kesy (The Outpost, Deadpool 2), and Olivier Martinez (Unfaithful, Before Night Falls).

The film is directed by Filip Jan Rymsza.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Boimler's return to the Cerritos is NOT a smooth transition, but did we really expected it to be? After all, this IS Boimler.

To make life even more complicated, he has a bad case of Fanboy Syndrome when THE Tom Paris visits.

Meanwhile Tendi takes Mariner with her on a top-secret mission, leaving Rutherford to deal with a mind-blowing discovery when an old crew member rejoins the ship.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 (Paramount+)

A lucky queen has won the game-within-a-game!

Who could it be: recently eliminated Eureka! or the lip-sync smackdown assassin, Silky Nutmeg Ganache?

With the true Final 5 decided, the remaining queens must put on a spoken word challenge to impress the judges. Who has the right stuff to propel them into the next round?

Friday, August 27

8/7c Burden of Truth (The CW)

Joanna and Billy begin therapy to become better parents.

Luna and Taylor find a way to help Dee and get her away from her pimp.

<there may="" be="" a="" win="" in="" helen's="" case="" but="" from="" who?=""

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.