YOU Season 3: First Look and Premiere Date!

One of TV's most twisted love stories continues this October.

Netflix announced on Monday that YOU Season 3 will (finally!) receive its premiere on October 15.

"In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers," reads the official logline.

"Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness."

"And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing," it continues.

"But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape."

YOU Season 3 is exec-produced by Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, and Michael Foley.

The cast of YOU Season 3 includes Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn-Goldberg), Saffron Burrows (Dottie Quinn), Tati Gabrielle (Marianne), Dylan Arnold (Theo), and Shalita Grant (Sherry).

Also on the cast this season is Travis Van Winkle (Cary), Scott Speedman (Matthew), Michaela McManus (Natalie), Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki), Ben Menhl (Dante), Chris O’Shea (Andrew), and Christopher Sean (Brandon).

YOU Season 3 was initially set to premiere much earlier, but COVID-19 caused some big problems for the production of the series.

Production wrapped in April, and Gamble teased some details of the "bonkers" season ahead.

"Obviously there is also an element of sheer good luck in this statistic. It's impossible to totally negate risk in a pandemic," she said, revealing it was a COVID-free shoot.

"I feel privileged to have gotten to witness everyone's creativity, resilience and kindness."

"I mean, I knew our team was tough and good at their jobs, but holy shit did everyone show up for each other. All the way up the Warner's/Netflix ladder and in every production department," Gamble continued, before noting that the performances from the cast are "insanely good."

YOU Season 2 concluded with a killer cliffhanger, with Joe and Love moving to Suburbia with their child, but Joe had already turned his attention to the woman next door.

Has Joe turned a corner, or will he continue to be one of the craziest characters on TV?

On top of that, Love is going to be along for the ride.

Check out the teaser below.

Whoever said raising a child would be a piece of cake? YOU S3 is coming October 15. pic.twitter.com/sFzdSjxEGS — YOU (@YouNetflix) August 30, 2021

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.