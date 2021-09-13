ABC Fall Spoilers: Grey's Anatomy Time Jump, The Good Doctor Engagement, & More!

The fall season is almost underway, and ABC has dropped a wealth of plot details for its returning shows.

We'll start with Grey's Anatomy, which looks set to leave COVID-19 behind.

"As the city of Seattle revels at the Phoenix Fair celebrating the city’s rebirth post-COVID, the Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks," reads the synopsis for the premiere.

The series delved deep into the pandemic on Grey's Anatomy Season 17, so it will be exciting to see how the drama pivots.

While a time jump is not confirmed, the "post-COVID" of it all is a signal the series is taking to the future.

"Meanwhile, Bailey has her sights set on hiring new doctors, but she’s having trouble finding viable options."

The previous season said goodbye to a string of cast members, but we do know that there will be some more big comebacks as the new season gets underway.

Maybe Kate Walsh's Addison Montgomery will return as a member of staff at the hospital.

"Owen and Teddy attempt to take the next step in their engagement and Meredith has a surprising opportunity when she meets a dynamic doctor from her mother‘s past."

Owen and Teddy managed to find a way to repair their relationship. Many thought it was doomed, so it's nice to see a deeply flawed couple working through their issues.

As for Meredith and this "dynamic doctor," we already know Peter Gallagher plays him.

Kate Burton was tapped to return earlier in the summer, so we know we're about to take a look at her character's past.

As previously reported, the premiere will also serve as a crossover with Station 19.

"Relationships are challenged at Station 19 following Sullivan’s actions at Maya and Carina’s wedding, putting his marriage with Andy to the test," reads the logline, which could suggest the beginning of the premiere will take place in the present.

"Dean comes to terms with his feelings for Vic, while Travis rekindles an old flame," the spoilery snippet reveals.

"The annual Phoenix Festival brings out some reckless behavior in some of Seattle’s citizens, challenging the teams at Station 19 and Grey Sloan Memorial."

This is intriguing, especially if it is a crossover storyline that benefits both shows.

Over on The Good Doctor Season 5, we'll pick up in the aftermath of Shaun and Lea's engagement.

"Shaun and Lea’s upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala," the snippet reads.

"Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved."

Unlike some of the other ABC shows, The Good Doctor is trying to preserve as much intel as possible until the episode airs on Monday, September 27.

The Rookie gets back on the case on Sunday, September 26, with a big episode.

"Officer Nolan and the entire team race against the clock to locate Lopez after she is kidnapped on her wedding day, not only to save her life but her unborn child’s," reads the synopsis.

This is going to be a huge episode for fans, especially after such a long wait between the cliffhanger and the resolution.

The series manages to play well with high-stakes storylines, so we're excited to see what's on tap.

Big Sky is on the move.

The second season will play out on Thursdays, out of Grey's Anatomy from September 30.

"When private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems," reads the Season 2 synopsis.

"As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers."

This certainly sounds like the Ronald storyline will continue forever at this stage.

As for A Million Little Things, it returns Wednesday, September 22.

"Gary struggles in the aftermath of his encounter with Peter."

"Meanwhile, Regina and Rome put on a united front following the closure of Someday and the deportation of Tyrell’s mother. Sophie deals with mixed emotions surrounding her mother while Delilah faces a difficult decision."

"Eddie inches closer to finding out who caused the accident, and Maggie navigates a new career opportunity."

