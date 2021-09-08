Big Ed and Liz: 90 Day Fiance Stars Are Engaged!

Well, this is a surprise.

90 Day: The Single Life stars Big Ed and Liz are engaged.

Rumors hit the internet that the controversial reality TV stars were preparing to get married last week, and now, TMZ has confirmed the pair engaged.

The outlet states that Ed and Liz were spotted at a nightclub last week, and Liz was sporting a huge rock on her wedding ring finger.

The pair are said to have confirmed to people in the venue that they were engaged and that Ed was introducing Liz as his "beautiful fiancee."

Viewers had already met Ed on Before the 90 Days Season 4 when he was in a relationship with Rosemarie Vega.

The relationship broke down on camera, and the two have never looked back.

Big Ed then appeared on the Discovery+ exclusive spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life.

They first came into contact when Ed visited the restaurant Liz worked in, and they developed feelings for one another.

While Liz wanted to take things slow, Ed wanted to speed things up and asked her to move in with him.

It looked like things were moving along swimmingly ... until the Tell-All.

Liz revealed that Ed told her to leave the house on multiple occasions and that she had to contend with his bad behavior.

Ultimately, they announced earlier this year that they were no longer dating.

However, it looks like they managed to rekindle that flame if they're now preparing for marriage.

Fans will likely be shocked by this latest development, largely due to their actions at the Tell-All.

Their relationship seemed well and truly over at the end of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 1, but here we are, several months later.

It's unclear whether either of them will be back for another season of the series, but the TLC cameras appear never to be far away from Big Ed.

The storyline may play out on the series's second season, or they could be shipped to another spinoff entirely.

The franchise has been expanding over the last few years, thanks to the continued rise in success.

They also mark the second couple from 90 Day: The Single Life Season 1 to get engaged after Colt and Vanessa's engagement played out on the series.

What are your thoughts on Big Ed and Liz taking this next step?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.