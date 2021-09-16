Big Sky Season 2 Trailer Teases Compelling New Mystery, Ronald's Comeuppance, & More!

Will Big Sky Season 2 be able to return the show to its former glory?

A year ago, the series started with wild twists, a compelling mystery, and first-rate acting.

Unfortunately, what we thought was a season-long mystery was actually resolved before the halfway point.

It was replaced by a horrible mystery that served as mere filler.

The official trailer for Big Sky Season 2 teases the layers being pulled back of the traffickers who were supposed to be pivotal in the initial mystery.

The best part, however, is Ronald being locked up by an unknown figure.

If you watch big Sky online, you know Ronald has somehow evaded the law at every turn.

Seeing someone get their own back at him is somewhat satisfying after everything he doled out on the first season.

We also get a glimpse of the sketchy man that escorted Scarlet to Ronald in the final episodes.

The man is seen giving Cassie a stern warning.

“They are watching,” he says.

“You, me, everything.”

A new group of teens also enter the fold, and they witness a shocking crime, which gives them some food for thought as they contemplate calling the police.

We get to meet new characters Ren (True Blood‘s Janina Gavankar), diner waitress Tonya (The Sopranos‘ Jamie-Lynn Sigler), Max (Walker‘s Madelyn Kientz), and Jenny’s old pal Travis (The OC‘s Logan Marshall-Green).

There is a wealth of new faces on board for Big Sky Season 2.

Here's a logline for Season 2:

When private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems.

As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Check out the twisty, full trailer below, and be sure to watch Big Sky Season when it debuts Thursday, September 30 on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.