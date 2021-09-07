Blue Bloods Season Premiere Photos: What Do They Mean?

at .

It's been a long wait, but Blue Bloods Season 12 premieres in less than a month.

CBS has now dropped a batch of photos for Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1, titled "Hate Is Hate," and it teases a lot of pivotal scenes ahead for fans of the beloved procedural.

The good news is that the photos tease the Reagan family dinners we've come to expect from the series.

Family Dinner - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

It's nice to know that, in the midst of so many changes in the world, they still put everything aside to come to dinner in the name of connecting with one another.

So, we can expected the family to sip on fine wine, eat good food, and crack some wild jokes, which might be some much-needed respite from the darkness infused throughout the rest of the season premiere.

"As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting," reads the official logline for the highly-anticipated episode. 

Scene of the Crime - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

"Also, Erin investigates a decades-old case in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), who was 13 years old at the time," it continues.

With the crime rate rising, it should push Frank to the limit as he attempts to quell the fears of the residents.

The network has also confirmed the regular cast appearing in the episode is

Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan), Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), Len Cariou (Henry Reagan), Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Marisa Ramirez (Det. Maria Baez), and Vanessa Ray (Officer Eddie Janko).

Dylan Walsh Guest Stars - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

On the recurring front, we have Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker), Gregory Jbara (DCPI Garrett Moore), Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley), Steven Schirripa (Anthony Abetamarco), Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan), and Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan).

Also billed as recurring is Lauren Patten (Officer Rachel Witten), Rosyln Ruff (D.A. Kimberly Crawford), Luis Antonio Ramos (Captain Espinosa), Callie Thorne (Maggie Gibson), Dylan Walsh (Mayor Peter Chase), and Jennifer Ikeda (Jennifer Power).

The premiere also features a wide array of guest stars:

Jenn Gambatese (Naomi Chesnick)

Taking It In - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

David Lee Huynh (Minh Tran)

Carmen M. Herlihy (Han Tran)

Cheryl Freeman (Sandra Harris)

Adeola Role (Leticia Harris)

Getting the Facts - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

Hasseim Muhammad (Marcus Carter)

Jenyffer Zorrilla (Tanya Carter)

Thomas Paolino (Arrenega Soares)

Emmet Smith (Eli Chesnick)

Handing Over File - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

Vincent Condurso (David Hoffman)

Gary Lavard (Michael Gillette)

Matthew R. Staley (Glenn Kilmer)

Silvestre Rasuk (Jason Chavez)

Talking About the Day - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

Calvin Dutton (Larry Knoll)

Lori Hammell (Marcia Wells, I.A.B.)

Jason Altman (Simon Rinke, I.A.B.)

John Pigate (Doctor)

Wait, How Was Your Day? - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

Gameela Wright (Reporter Helen)

Logan Crawford (Reporter #2)

Matt Consalvo (Officer Meyers)

Blair Baker (Woman, Deli)

Talks at the Dinner Table - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

Franny Alicia Reynoso (Kate)

Salar Ghajar (Yeshiva Bus Driver)

Erwin Falcon (Karoake MC)

Okay, TV Fanatics, it's time to delve deeper into the episode.

Check out the full gallery of photos for Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1 below.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1 Photos: What's About to Go Down?
Start Gallery

Remember you can watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

What are your thoughts on the photos?

Will you be watching the premiere on Friday, October 1?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1 Photos

Scene of the Crime - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
Dylan Walsh Guest Stars - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
Taking It In - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
Talking - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
Chatting - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
Getting the Facts - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 12
  3. Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
  4. Blue Bloods Season Premiere Photos: What Do They Mean?