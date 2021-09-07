Blue Bloods Season Premiere Photos: What Do They Mean?

It's been a long wait, but Blue Bloods Season 12 premieres in less than a month.

CBS has now dropped a batch of photos for Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1, titled "Hate Is Hate," and it teases a lot of pivotal scenes ahead for fans of the beloved procedural.

The good news is that the photos tease the Reagan family dinners we've come to expect from the series.

It's nice to know that, in the midst of so many changes in the world, they still put everything aside to come to dinner in the name of connecting with one another.

So, we can expected the family to sip on fine wine, eat good food, and crack some wild jokes, which might be some much-needed respite from the darkness infused throughout the rest of the season premiere.

"As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting," reads the official logline for the highly-anticipated episode.

"Also, Erin investigates a decades-old case in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), who was 13 years old at the time," it continues.

With the crime rate rising, it should push Frank to the limit as he attempts to quell the fears of the residents.

The network has also confirmed the regular cast appearing in the episode is

Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan), Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), Len Cariou (Henry Reagan), Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Marisa Ramirez (Det. Maria Baez), and Vanessa Ray (Officer Eddie Janko).

On the recurring front, we have Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker), Gregory Jbara (DCPI Garrett Moore), Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley), Steven Schirripa (Anthony Abetamarco), Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan), and Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan).

Also billed as recurring is Lauren Patten (Officer Rachel Witten), Rosyln Ruff (D.A. Kimberly Crawford), Luis Antonio Ramos (Captain Espinosa), Callie Thorne (Maggie Gibson), Dylan Walsh (Mayor Peter Chase), and Jennifer Ikeda (Jennifer Power).

The premiere also features a wide array of guest stars:

Jenn Gambatese (Naomi Chesnick)

David Lee Huynh (Minh Tran)

Carmen M. Herlihy (Han Tran)

Cheryl Freeman (Sandra Harris)

Adeola Role (Leticia Harris)

Hasseim Muhammad (Marcus Carter)

Jenyffer Zorrilla (Tanya Carter)

Thomas Paolino (Arrenega Soares)

Emmet Smith (Eli Chesnick)

Vincent Condurso (David Hoffman)

Gary Lavard (Michael Gillette)

Matthew R. Staley (Glenn Kilmer)

Silvestre Rasuk (Jason Chavez)

Calvin Dutton (Larry Knoll)

Lori Hammell (Marcia Wells, I.A.B.)

Jason Altman (Simon Rinke, I.A.B.)

John Pigate (Doctor)

Gameela Wright (Reporter Helen)

Logan Crawford (Reporter #2)

Matt Consalvo (Officer Meyers)

Blair Baker (Woman, Deli)

Franny Alicia Reynoso (Kate)

Salar Ghajar (Yeshiva Bus Driver)

Erwin Falcon (Karoake MC)

