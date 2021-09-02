Brooklyn Nine-Nine Review: Jaw-Dropping Secrets and Life-Changing Revelations

Brooklyn Nine-Nine raises the stakes significantly for the penultimate episodes.

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 8, Holt and Kevin are renewing their vows after a tumultuous year apart.

But first, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 7 has one of the biggest jaw-dropping reveals on the history of this show -- Charles Boyle is not biologically a Boyle.

There can only be so many twists and turns with only a couple of episodes left before the series finale.

But "Game of Boyles" stuns us all when a murder investigation leads Jake to discover that Charles is not a Boyle. His mother had an affair with a florist, but Charles's father loved him so much that he raised him as a Boyle.

Honestly, our hearts broke. Charles's entire life revolves around his family name.

Being a Boyle is not just about having the name -- it is about the Boyle family lifestyle. And that includes six-minute-long hugs, beige-on-tan clothes, and a disturbing vocabulary that is perfect for any sitcom.

Jake: Wait, what? Charles, we solved the case! He confessed!

But Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 7 proves that being a Boyle is more than just about DNA. And if anybody embodies the Boyle characteristics, it is Charles.

He does not need the DNA to be a part of the family. He is a shining example of what it means to be a Boyle -- inappropriate acronyms, a lack of respect for personal space, overdramatic moments, and eccentric behavior.

And Charles proves himself when he opens the old Boyle Family Jar -- a jar that has been sealed shut for decades. We are not surprised to learn that the Boyles have their own version of Excalibur, and nothing was as satisfying as watching Charles open that jar.

He may not be a Boyle by blood, but he's a Boyle by heart and soul, and that counts far more than blood and biology ever could.

While Jake, Terry, and Charles deal with the Boyles, Rosa and Amy attempt to reunite Holt and Kevin once and for all.

It was not as funny as the Boyles, but it did result in what we have been waiting for all season -- Holt and Kevin's reunion.

And what could be better than the most practical couple getting back together through a rain kiss? It is a classic and cheesy romantic moment, but Holt and Kevin deserve nothing less than the best.

Holt and Kevin's reunion leads to their vow renewal ceremony. But beforehand, Holt drops a bombshell -- he plans to retire from the NYPD.

While his decision comes as a shock, it is not surprising. Ever since he ran for commissioner on Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5, it was clear Holt was looking for something more. But the news still hit us hard, and the precinct would not be the same without him.

Besides, "Renewal" gives us a long-awaited storyline -- Holt and Jake going undercover together. And what better way to do so than to prove O'Sullivan tried to sabotage Amy and Holt's police reform project?

Holt: This time, we're pulling out all the stops; it will be a truly extravagant affair.

Charles: Oh, how extravagant are we talking? Champagne pyramid?

Terry: Destination wedding?

Jake: Celebrity officiant?

Holt: We got the salad forks! Can you believe it, a second fork?! Who do we think we are?! Oh no, you're shocked at how garish it is. Now I don't even want to tell you the other surprise I have in store for Kevin.

Jake: Wait, let me guess -- you're getting bread plates?

Holt: Don't be absurd; we're not crazy. No, the big surprise is I'm retiring from the NYPD.

Terry: Wait --

Charles: What?!

We had the privilege of seeing Holt use Jake's tactics to go undercover, something that kept us laughing long after the scene was over.

And we also got to see Holt and Jake have a heart-to-heart over Holt's retirement plans.

Holt and Jake's conversation is yet another bittersweet moment that reminds us this show is coming to an end. Our lives will feel a little emptier without seeing their dynamic on our screen every week.

After all, Holt and Jake's relationship is arguably the funniest aspect of the show. They had us laughing from the very beginning, with many sweet moments peppered in between. And we know they will keep us laughing until the very end.

But Holt and Jake's conversation makes Holt realize he is not ready to retire. His work is simply not finished, especially with the police reform project on the line.

Truthfully, we were relieved to hear that from Holt, and we were even more excited when Kevin supported Holt every step of the way.

The reality is, Kevin just wants his husband to devote time to their marriage in return, so why would he not help Holt when he needed it the most?

"Renewal" is a beautiful episode that certainly pays tribute to Holt and Kevin's relationship. While they never had the same screentime Jake and Amy did, they were in our hearts all the same.

And it is a good thing Holt changes his mind about retirement since his police reform project with Amy proves to be a success -- giving both him and Amy a promotion they worked toward their entire careers.

Our hearts swelled as we learned that Holt was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police Reform, and he promoted Amy to Chief, bringing both their character arcs full circle.

Holt initially joined the NYPD to create change and build a new relationship between the NYPD and the community. Now, he will oversee that change with Amy's help.

But Amy's promotion initiates a new dilemma for Jake and Amy. Amy's new job has significantly increased hours, which means she will not be able to parent as much as she does right now.

But Jake insists that she has to accept the job offer because it is a chance to make a real difference, which certainly poses new questions, the primary one being: should Jake become a full stay-at-home dad?

Jake is currently suspended for wrongful arrest and police intimidation.

He wanted so badly to act out a movie that he did whatever it took, and it ended up costing him a five-month suspension. And Jake's suspension certainly gives him enough time to reevaluate his career choices.

It is no doubt Jake has been a great detective over the years, solving many challenging cases.

But lately, with his overbearing presence on Rosa's police brutality case and his insistence to solve every case his way, we wonder if he is asking himself why he is still a detective.

How can Jake make a difference in the community? Would he make a more significant difference in becoming a stay-at-home dad and giving back to the community when he can? Or did he learn his lesson and plans to move forward to make a real difference as a detective?

No matter what Jake chooses, we know one thing is for sure -- it will be the right decision.

And what better way to end the show than to have Jake reflect on his career to make the right decision?

We will have to watch the series finale to see what happens.

