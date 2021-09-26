Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 7 Review: What's New?

Trying to stuff a square peg into a round hole is a lesson in futility.

Evan is the current square peg in Abby's life, and that she doesn't find his wishy-washy behavior alarming makes no sense.

If you watch Chesapeake Shores online, you know that Abby and Trace had problems for years because Trace couldn't commit to her or the road. Evan is an even worse example of an undecided man.

There has not been a single comment on the Chesapeake Shores reviews all season long. That's despite Trace leaving and Evan rolling in to (poorly) take his place.

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 7 found Evan popping in to deliver the contract dissolution papers. But since he's never one to walk a straight line from start to finish, he detoured through Abby's personal space and hurt his back by being nosey.

Everything about that scene was uncomfortable, but how his attention to the matter at hand was so quickly shoved aside so that he could poke around the house was too much.

Abby has had to remind him repeatedly that Chesapeake Shores is at stake if he withdraws his commitment to the resort, but he doesn't seem to care.

If that lack of connection to actual people and livelihoods is supposed to indicate what he missed by not having a family, it's falling on deaf ears.

There was a brief second when Jay, who is really getting the short end of this stick, wondered aloud if he felt sorry for the billionaire. Thankfully, he admitted what we must all be feeling. Uh, no.

It's great that Evan picked himself up by his bootstraps to overcome dyslexia and made himself a fortune without any help, but so have many others. Most of them aren't too likable, either.

But back to the ridiculousness that Abby would find this guy attractive in the long run, given what she went through with Trace.

At least Trace tried to settle down. His passion was music, though, and to do it, he needed to be on the road. He wavered continually between his career and Abby, but he never chose to flit for the purpose of flitting.

Evan turns on a dime. Minute by minute, his focus changes. His passions diverge. One minute, he's on board with a hotel. The next, he's cutting a deal elsewhere that makes more financial sense.

Abby is acting as if she can't stand the guy most of the time (insert eye-roll here), but you can tell she finds him charming.

Jay is charming. Jay cares about friends and family. He's interested in putting down roots. And he couldn't be more accepting and understanding if he tried. Yet, he's going to get nowhere with Abby.

Abby is an adult. She's had one marriage dissolve and difficulty with Trace and commitment.

Choosing Evan makes no sense for Abby, and retooling her as a character just to fit Evan into Chesapeake Shores because someone wants him to fit doesn't make it so.

If you are enjoying Evan's storyline, please share the rationale with me. Is it because he's a billionaire? Because you like Robert Buckley (who doesn't)? I want to understand what you see here that I don't.

Jess has been under a lot of pressure, and her anxiety has made her a bed hog. But David is so cool with everything that it doesn't even matter.

Jess still doesn't know how she feels about children, but Kevin was surprised when Sarah thought she might want to wait to have kids.

Of course, that story wasn't exactly suspenseful. First, it was very obvious that she'd get offered one of the commanding positions. And second, since she thought pregnancy would stop her, well, of course, she was already pregnant!!

Kevin's support of Sarah in her career is impressive. It's a common television trope, even in 2021, that men want childbearing women to back down from their lives as if they're so fragile they'll break and take the baby with them.

This time around, it was Sarah who imagined her life coming to a standstill to have a child. It's not surprising since she has had trouble (two months??) getting pregnant, but women are made of much sturdier stock than that.

Storylines this season are easy to see a thousand miles away. That's OK, but going in an unsuspected direction now and then is a welcome divergence.

Speaking of stories seen coming from a mile away, the same goes for Arthur finding inspiration in Nell. Who wouldn't?

And as soon as Bree decided she wanted to give it a go with Luke, he asked something questionable of Connor. There needed to be something that would throw a wrench into any impending love. It's unlikely to amount to much, though.

Although both of her beaus are Hallmark guys, one is always relegated to second fiddle, and so far, that's where Jerry Trask will be.

The reality is that every character cannot be happily in love, though, unless this is the last season.

Then again, Good Witch Season 7 ended with lives in flux, so it really depends on how much time they have to finish the stories before the series finale.

OK. It's your turn! Let me know what you think. Please?

