Claws Final Season Gets TNT Premiere Date

The end of Claws is here.

The highly-anticipated fourth and final season of TNT's unapologetically bold series will premiere on Sunday, December 26 at 9:00pm ET/PT, it was announced today at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer Press Tour.

News of the final season premiere date comes over two years since Claws Season 3 wrapped.

The third season of "Claws" ranked as a top 10 cable drama in 2019.

The longer-than-usual wait between seasons is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought production to a grinding halt last year.

TNT has announced an early sneak of the final season's first episode will air on December 17th during TBS' weekly talk show series, Friday Night Vibes, hosted by Tiffany Haddish with co-host Deon Cole.

As longtime fans of Claws, Haddish and Cole will catch up with the cast as they take a trip down memory lane sharing their favorite moments from the first three seasons.

The series "is a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon," according to the network.

The series follows Niecy Nash-Betts' Desna Simms, who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect. It's the story of hardworking women trying to get by in this economy, set against the surreal, bright, gritty landscape of Florida and the luscious, absurd, extreme excesses of the crime world.

In addition to Nash-Betts, the series stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, with Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris.

The series is executive produced by Janine Sherman Barrois, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, series creator Eliot Laurence and showrunners Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver.

The series is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack's Le Train Train in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” said Brett Weitz, then General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV in 2019 when the renewal for one last season was announced.

“Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

What are your thoughts on the premiere date?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.