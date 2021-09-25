Cobra Kai Season 4: Teaser and Premiere Date!

Cobra Kai will be back on Netflix this year.

The series will be back on the streaming service on December 31st!

This news was announced today at the inaugural TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event.

"Inspired by the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix, TUDUM is our first-ever global fan event," the network says of the event.

"Today, over 145 of Netflix's biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 100 series, films, and specials — are joining the virtual stage for an exciting day full of exclusives and first looks, including the date announcement teaser from Cobra Kai."

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi.

As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious.

What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The cast includes Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), and Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene).

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory) and Martin Kove (John Kreese) with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

The first three seasons of Sony Pictures Television’s Cobra Kai are now streaming, with Season 4 premiering on December 31, 2021.

Season 5 is set to start production in Atlanta this fall for a likely 2022 premiere.

