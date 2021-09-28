Curb Your Enthusiasm: HBO Sets Season 11 Premiere Date

Curb Your Enthusiasm has a return date!

The Emmy® and Golden Globe-winning comedy series, starring Larry David, returns for its ten-episode, eleventh season Sunday, October 24 (10:40-11:20 p.m. ET/PT), with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

As previously reported, Insecure's fifth -- and final -- season will air in the 10 p.m. slot, so HBO Sundays will look like the following:

- Succession

- Insecure

- Curb Your Enthusiasm

A decent night of TV, right?

Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and presenting 100 episodes to date, the beloved series stars Seinfeld co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.

The series also stars Susie Essman (Broad City), Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders), Ted Danson (The Good Place), and Richard Lewis (Anything But Love).

"The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events," according to HBO.

To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

News of the Season 11 renewal came to light over a year ago.

“This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way,” HBO Programming EVP Amy Gravitt said in a statement.

“Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Added David, “Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

The series continues to reinvent itself, but it's surprising we're getting another season so soon after the last.

There were three years between Season 9 and Season 10, and six between the 8th and 9th.

What are your thoughts on the return?

Check out the trailer below.

