Dancing With the Stars Unveils Full Season 30 Cast: Matt James, Olivia Jade, & More!

ABC on Wednesday announced the full cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 30, and, well, all the names leaked ahead of the announcement were made official.

It wouldn't be Dancing with the Stars without a Bachelor Nation veteran, and it's Matt James' turn to compete for that trophy.

As you are probably well aware, Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe won Season 28 and 29, respectively.

Will Bachelor Nation secure another win this season?

Also joining the cast are The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, Bling Empire's Christine Chiu, and The Challenge's Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.

The series likes to bring in reality TV stars to secure those younger demographics, so it makes sense that a wealth of reality TV stars would be a part of the series.

On the acting front, the series has also recruited The Office's Melora Hardin, Beverly Hills, 90210's Bruan Austin Green, and Cobra Kai's Martin Kove.

The cast also includes NBA player Iman Shumpert, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, country singer Jimmie Allen, Spice Girl Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm.

Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade, has also been officially confirmed as a cast member this season.

The Talk Co-host Amanda Kloots has also been announced as an official cast member, which tracks with the rumors of her being spotted rehearsing for the series.

These stars join the previously announced JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee as the cast of the series' milestone 30th season.

As previously reported, Tyra Banks will continue to host the series for the second consecutive season, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Derek Hough have all been locked in as the judging panel.

At first glance, this might be one of the weakest casts to date.

The series has, in the past, brought in controversial competitors (looking at you, Carole Baskin), but this might well turn into the least controversial season to date.

The true test will be when the series debuts on September 20, when we will also find out who the stars will be paired up with in the pro department.

For some reason, the producers like to keep that under wraps of late, but hey, the details might leak out in advance of the premiere.

All but two cast members were unofficially revealed in the lead-up to the cast reveal.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.