Dancing With the Stars: Who Went Home First? How Did the Series Address Cheryl Burke's COVID-19 Diagnosis?

Dancing With the Stars continued its 30th season Monday night, and it was another twist-filled installment.

Ahead of the latest episode, Cheryl Burke revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis, meaning she had to quarantine for 10 days away from the series.

But, how did the show pivot to include Burke and Cody Rigsby to make it a fair process for all?

Well, it was actually a pretty decent way of keeping the duo in the competition.

Instead of them performing, we got to watch one of their pre-taped auditions for what would have been this week's number.

The judges scored as though it had just been performed in front of them.

They scored 24/40 -- even with last week to give them a 48/80 total.

It's not a bad score, and when you consider the events, it allows them to remain in the process.

This put them ahead of Matt James and Lindsay Arnold (46/80), Brian Austen Green and Sharna Burgess (47/80), Iman Shumpert, and pro Daniella Karagach (46/80), & Martin Kove and pro Britt Stewart (28/80).

It was a crucial episode that continued to showcase some fine dancing, but the two-hour left the following couples in jeopardy:

- Christine Chiu and pro Pasha Pashkov

- Martin Kove and pro Britt Stewart

If you've been keeping up to speed with the series, you know Martin and Britt have been the worst performers throughout the season, so there would be a huge upset if they were saved.

The season is off and running, and the good thing is that the voting is (so far!) going the right way. The series has a knack for getting rid of the better performers without a second thought.

The big question surrounding Burke and Rigsby's fate in the game will be in how the series manages to pivot with them next week. It doesn't sound like Cheryl would be cleared to return in time for Monday.

It might be the case that Rigsby will be tested and if he tests negative, get a new pro by his side as a one-week deal.

Alas, everything is in flux at the moment, so we'll need to stay tuned to find out how it all plays out.

What did you think of the way the series kept Burke and Rigsby in the process?

Was it the right time for Martin to leave?

Who do you think stands the best chance of winning?

Hit the comments below.

DWTS continues Mondays at 8.7c on ABC.

