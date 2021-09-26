Days of Our Lives Round Table: The MarDevil Returns!

The devil finally got to Marlena, the grandkids were shocked to find out about Marlena's history, while Victor tried to derail Philip and Chloe this week in Salem.

Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by Kate and our friends at MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum to debate the devil returning to Salem after 25 years, Ben's worries about having a baby, Victor's return, and much more!

After 25 years, Marlena is once again possessed by the devil. Rate your reaction from 1(I can't stand this story) to 10 (I couldn't be more excited.)

Kate: A 10. I am ecstatic! I've heard so much about the MarDevil storyline, and now it is happening! I also love thinking about how much fun the actors must be having while doing this storyline!

Jack: I'm hovering between a 2 and a 3. This story gets points for not being as bad as I thought it would be. However, so far, it's yet another doppelganger story, except for this time, Marlena has yellow eyes.

If Hattie had switched places with Marlena again, you wouldn't have to change a word of dialogue. This story is similar to the awful Steve thinking he's Stefano. In both cases, a sci-fi device is used to make someone, not themselves and do out-of-character things.

The original possession story used a lot of Catholic theology and was clearly a devil story. This features none of that. It is just an out-of-control Marlena doing bad things story, sort of a less well-done version of the Melaswen story.

The devil waiting 25 years to repossess Marlena suggests that the writers think the devil is just Stefano in spirit form. And to think we could have had a moving, beautiful story about Doug having dementia instead of another doppelganger of the month story...

Christine: I'm giving it a 7 so far. Days has been boring of late, and this is livening things up. But I did think the devil talking to himself in the mirror was a little much.

However, I love how this story incorporates everyone, from the veteran actors to the younger ones playing the grandkids. Watching Johnny, Allie, and Chanel's reactions to finding out that Marlena was actually possessed by the devil 25 years ago was such fun.

I think I like the reaction scenes even more than the devil scenes. Overall, I'm looking forward to seeing how this plays out. Salem needed a fun factor, and this uses Days' crazy history to full advantage.

Are Ben's concerns about passing down his "bad genes" to a baby understandable?

Kate: Yes, actually. I think it makes Ben and Ciara more human. Having a problem that isn't one of them being kidnapped is kind of a relief.

Though being worried about passing down murderous genes isn't necessarily normal, I do love hearing more about Ben's past. It seems like they are always "the perfect couple." So, it's nice that they are having a somewhat normal problem.

Jack: If you leave aside the fact that in reality, being a serial killer is not a treatable mental illness that can be passed down genetically, it makes total sense.

Ben has given good, solid reasons for not having kids right now, including first dealing with these fears, and Ciara keeps labeling them as excuses. She wants what she wants and doesn't care about anything else.

That in and of itself is a good reason not to have babies. Ciara is too immature and selfish and doesn't seem to have any empathy for Ben whatsoever.

Christine: This almost felt like a conversation a real couple might have, well, minus the whole I was a former serial killer aspect.

But normal couples disagree on if or when to start a family for various reasons, and those conversations can be very emotional.

I think both of their points of view are valid. As long as they keep talking this through and looking for ways to move forward, I'm actually on board.

Is it too soon for Abe to propose to Paulina?

Kate: Yes! They have only been together for, what? A few months? And considering how things went the first time (and the fact that this is Salem), I doubt it will end well without another bump in the road. Or a detour. Or a bridge falling into a lake. We'll see.

Jack: This is so incredibly out of character for Abe! He's dated Paulina for what, six months? And they just broke up over a major issue and then got back together less than a month ago!

Abe is usually slow and steady. So why is he in such a rush all of a sudden?

Christine: Yes. As was said above, they haven't known one another very long and just reunited.

But Abe has been single for a long time, and he's not getting any younger. So I can understand how that could speed up his timetable for something like this.

And if I had to guess, their wedding will be sidelined when Paulina's big secret comes out, but we'll have to wait and see.

Why is EJ out to get Xander? Why is the money so important to him?

Kate: To be honest, I'm not totally sure, nor have I put much thought into it. Since EJ found out about Sami and Lucas, he has just become really annoying. Plus, I love Xander, so I hope he doesn't go back to jail.

Jack: EJ's said over and over why the money is important to him: Sami gave it to Xander without EJ's permission. Right now, EJ is anti-Sami, so if she paid Xander off, he'd do anything to get the money back.

Plus, I suspect EJ thinks that being supportive of Nicole is a good way to get revenge on Sami since Sami hates Nicole.

Christine: I know EJ is angry at Sami, but his obsession with this money does seem odd, considering he just bought out an entire bank to stick it to Gabi.

It's not as though Sami will know or care that he took the money back from Xander, so it feels like EJ's only motive is that he enjoys being a bully.

Victor is back after a few months of absence. Is there anyone else you'd like to see return to the screen?

Kate: Actually, I would say Sarah, but then I'm not sure I want to see the storyline where it becomes Gwen vs. Sarah, so I don't quite know.

Jack: As usual, I'd like for JJ to come back. If he's found and rescued a fully alive Paige, that would be even better!

Also, whether it's demonic possession, dementia, or a suspected heart attack, something is wrong with Doug, so it's absolutely ridiculous that Hope has not even been mentioned. She should be rushing back to Salem to be with him and Julie!

Christine: I'm waiting for Maggie to return! I miss her and Victor together. And if Maggie returns, then they'll have to address that Sarah has been missing for months.

I'm kind of enjoying Xander and Gwen together. They have this wounded souls vibe going on, but Sarah is the love of Xander's life, and he needs to go and rescue her.

Philip now knows he has Gabi, Jake, and Brady how to get him. How do you hope he deals with that?

Kate: Even though I don't know why Gabi and Jake are out to get him or where this storyline came from, I kind of wanted it to work out for Gabi.

It's funny to watch Gabi and Jake make their business plans! The thing is, I have no clue what Phillip is going to do, but I am interested in finding out!

Jack: I hope that Philip teams up with Ava to take down Gabi and Jake, which seems to already be happening. It would be a refreshing change of pace if he and Brady worked together, too, instead of being at each other's throats.

Christine: Philip needs a win. Gabi going after Philip made no sense, so I'd like to see Philip and Ava take Gabi and Jake down.

I also wouldn't mind Victor laughing in Gabi's face for being so delusional that she thinks he'd put her or Jake in charge of Titan. Like Jack said above, I wouldn't mind Brady and Philip working together, but I care so little for Brady at this moment that it almost doesn't matter.

What disappointed you the most this week in Salem?

Kate: Abigail is back. I'm just so bored of Abigail! She is always the goodie to shoes, and it has gotten so boring! However, I am curious about where some storylines are going now that Abigail is back.

Jack: Three days of this possession story was more than enough. There are too many people talking about it and thinking about it. It was especially stupid that John had no clue something was wrong while simultaneously paranoid about the devil possessing Marlena again.

Also, I found Johnny's behavior with Chanel obnoxious. I generally like Johnny, and I like him and Chanel as a couple, but he was extremely inconsiderate.

If I was on a date with someone who insisted I watch a movie that I'd asked to be turned off three times, there would not be another date, ever.

It's one thing for Johnny to be passionate about film and want to talk about how his favorite directors pulled things off, but it's another to torture his date with a movie that is clearly upsetting her!

Ciara wasn't much better with her refusal to even consider Ben's point of view because she wants to have a baby.

Christine: Gabi and Jake bouncing from one house to the other seemed silly, as did the devil talking to itself in the mirror. But overall, I wasn't disappointed in much this week in Salem.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline this week on Days of Our Lives?

Kate: I loved the scenes where Jonny and Ally found out what happened with Marlena all those years ago. I also really liked Chanel watching The Exorcist for the first time. Super funny!

Jack: I enjoyed Abe and Paulina spending time with Steve and Kayla. I always love Paulina's reactions to learning about crazy things that happened in Salem before she turned up there, and her response to learning Marlena was possessed before was great.

I also liked Philip and Chloe's date and Philip planting the sapling as a symbol of starting over.

Christine: I'm so happy that Victor is back! Even when he's obnoxious, I still love him, and he made me laugh with this Days of Our Lives quote...

Chloe: But I’m good enough for Brady?

Victor: Well, unfortunately, Kristen has set the bar for good enough for Brady so low that even you can crawl over it. Permalink: Well, unfortunately, Kristen has set the bar for good enough for Brady so low that even you...

Permalink: Well, unfortunately, Kristen has set the bar for good enough for Brady so low that even you...

It was also great to finally hear Chloe standing up for Philip. For the first time, I'm convinced she's as invested in this romance as Philip is.

I'm thrilled that Jack and Xander are friends once again. They're one of my favorite friendships in Salem.

And Johnny, Allie, and Chanel reeling over finding out about Marlena and the devil were some of my favorite scenes all week.

