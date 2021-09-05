DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 15 Review: The Fungus Amongus

It wouldn't be a true DC's Legends of Tomorrow finale if there weren't sentimental moments, hilarious gags, and scenes that leave you baffled.

And DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 15 did not disappoint.

The lives of three Legends were up in the air after the events of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 14, and an alien invasion was forthcoming. So, were the Legends able to save the day?

It was made pretty clear after the last episode that Constantine was dead. However, it was obvious that his death wouldn't stick because, as Gary said, he's John Constantine. We'll discuss that part of the hour later.

The two characters we were truly worried about going into the episode were Mick and Spooner.

Right away, "The Fungus Amongus" let us know that Mick was fine, just a bit charred and that Spooner hadn't died yet. She was in critical condition, though.

Spooner's perilous state made sense because she was directly connected to the Fountain of Imperium. Thankfully, with the help of a starry-eyed young Bishop, Spooner pulled through. But it seems as if the antidote stripped her of her powers.

So, at the very least, we didn't have to worry about these three characters. The state of the world was a whole other thing, unfortunately.

Alien pods rained down on Earth, and it was only a matter of time before they opened and aliens came out to destroy them all.

Behrad: I don't think John's dead. I think he's inside this little guy. Just look and listen and clear your mind.

The answer to the Legends' problems was always the Fountain of Imperium. Unfortunately for them, though, the Fountain didn't think too highly of human beings after Bishop tricked Constantine into poisoning it.

The only way they could get the Fountain back on their side was to show it just how great humanity could be. And what better way to do that is there than having a wedding between two people who are madly in love?

And the Legends had an engaged couple right on the Waverider -- the co-captains.

All of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 was leading up to Sara and Ava's wedding, starting with their engagement on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1.

Their wedding was an event that all fans have been looking forward to for some time now. And Sara and Ava's union surely did not disappoint.

First of all, it was beautiful that Mick was the one who walked Sara down the aisle and that Gary did the same for Ava. And Nate did an amazing job officiating the ceremony. All of the little details came together to make a heartwarming moment.

Then, their vows came, and there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

Ava: Co-captains forever, baby. I love you so, so much, Sara Lance.

Sara: I love you.

Sara and Ava's love for one another is so strong, and it's wonderful to see that their connection has withstood so many tests throughout their time on the show. They made it down the aisle, and we couldn't be happier for the two of them.

Sara and Ava's wedding was cut short by Bishop and the aliens, but with the help of Kayla, they were able to finish the ceremony.

Once they said, "I do," the Fountain deemed humans worthy of its protection and killed all aliens. And just like that, all is right in the world, again.

We know that DC's Legends of Tomorrow is known for its strange plots and weird characters, but we definitely did not predict that they would defeat the aliens with love. It's a super cheesy ending, but it couldn't be more perfect for the Legends.

It all circled back to what Constantine told Sara when she took a bite of the mushroom; they are all connected. The Legends' connection is what helped them win the final battle of this season.

Their found family is part of the reason why so many people love the show. It's great to see the writers embrace that and make it a central theme.

Amongst all of the heartwarming moments, there were a couple of goodbyes. John Constantine and Mick Rory have both left the Waverider.

We'll obviously miss both of them, but Mick leaving does sting a bit more.

Sara: He told me what this is about. He told me what everything is about. He said..."We are all connected."

Nate: I think I saw that on a bumper sticker once.

It was only a matter of time before Constantine left the team because he is destined to walk alone. There's always a chance the Legends will see him again, but John Constantine is and always will be a loner.

Zari and Constantine did make for a super cute couple, though.

Mick has been a Legend from the beginning, ever since DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 1. Him leaving makes sense since he is now a father, but it's still sad to see him go.

However, the door was left open for Mick to return because Sara told him that there was always a home for him on the Waverider. Hopefully, we'll see him pop up now and then and help the Legends in their zany adventures.

For now, though, Sara is the only original Legend left. It's a sad truth, but it's kind of fitting that she's the last one standing. She's always been resilient.

Bishop: You're a working Ava.

But we have no idea how Sara will come up with a way to get her and the Legends out of 1925 now that a random ship blew up the Waverider.

Who was on that ship and why they blew up the Legends' only form of transportation is unknown, but we are looking forward to a new villain and a new adventure on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7.

