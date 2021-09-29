Dynasty Season Finale Spoilers: Fallon vs. Eva!

Are you ready to say goodbye to the Carringtons?

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 22 will conclude the current season of the soapy drama, and it's going to be a lot of fun.

"Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work together on the new obstacles threatening Blake's senatorial campaign," reads the official logline from the network.

If you watch Dynasty online, you know the series has laned heavily on Blake's pursuit of power on a political front.

With the season finale upon us, we can expect some wild developments on the back of it.

We'll probably also get a throwback to a moment from the past for good measure.

But, what will happen between Fallon, Liam, and Eva?

"Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) turns to Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) for help regarding Liam (Adam Huber) and their marriage."

We know Eva is ready to change everything for Liam and Fallon, thanks to her manipulation.

Liam officially called time on their marriage on Dynasty Season 4 Episode 21, and it looks like Fallon will have her work cut out for her if she wants to get her man back.

It's nice to see Fallon turning to her sister because, despite a rocky beginning, they've carved out quite the relationship so far.

It's hard to imagine Eva being unmasked early into the finale, so we should probably expect much of this plot to carry forward to Dynasty Season 5.

"Sam (Rafael de la Fuente), Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Kirby (Maddison Brown) work on the finishing touches for the opening of The Sahara Club, as Sam gets advice from an unexpected source," the logline adds.

"Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) continues her scheming as Dominique (Michael Michele) worries about Jeff's (Sam Adegoke) health.

Alexis has been randomly pursuing Dominique of late, and it's been bizarre.

Jeff's been pressing on with his plans to reach space, but he hasn't been taking his medication and has been going off the rails.

Will he reach space in the finale?

"Adam (Sam Underwood) finds himself in yet another precarious position," the logline concludes.

Adam has found himself in a lot of wild situations throughout the run of the show, but hopefully, he will finally face the consequences for his actions.

Maybe we'll finally get some intel on what happened to Steven. That would be fun, right?

What are your thoughts on all of the drama on the way?

Hit the comments below.

Catch the Dynasty season finale Friday, October 1, on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.