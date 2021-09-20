Ellen Pompeo Teases Grey's Anatomy Conclusion: Will Season 18 Be the End?

Ellen Pompeo has been vocal about the future of Grey's Anatomy for a few years now.

The actress who has played Meredith Grey since the series premiere in 2005 is opening up about the end.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know the series brought several former stars back into the fold on Grey's Anatomy Season 17, fueling speculation the show is nearing the end of its run.

Meredith Grins - Grey's Anatomy

Pompeo explained in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that people who think the show is preparing for the end aren't "far off" in their thoughts.

"They're not far off," the star explained Nischelle Turner.

"I mean, I've been trying to get away for years. I have been trying. It's not because I haven't been trying," she elaborated. 

Pro Bono Day - Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18

"I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivized me to stay."

Pompeo cautioned that as long as the show is in a strong place creatively, there is a reason to keep it going.

"Miraculously, we keep coming up with ways to have a reason to stay and if there's a reason, that warrants it," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also opened up about Meredith contracting COVID-19 and meeting deceased characters.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Poster

"We had to work around COVID obviously and so we had to be creative and think of ways to keep the show going and still be safe," she added.

"The coma was one and then the beach and the dream sequences was another and of course, bringing back people who had passed on to the other side," she said.

"I think it just resonates with people right? Everyone wants to have one last conversation with someone they've lost."

There's no telling whether Grey's Anatomy Season 18 will conclude the series, but something tells us the show might eke out another season or two.

Ellen Pompeo Dazzles In Beige

Obviously, any end date announcements will likely come well in advance. You don't just end a show this big without a pre-planned conclusion.

Still, it's hard not to ponder the future when you consider that even more big returns have been announced for Season 18.

We have Kate Burton and Kate Walsh coming back as Ellis and Addison, respectively.

What we do know is that series will return September 30 in the 9/8c slot with a big episode that will propel the series forward.

Ellen Pompeo at an Event

What are your thoughts on Pompeo's comments?

Do you think the show is preparing for its endgame?

Comment below.

