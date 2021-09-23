Emily in Paris Season 2 Gets 2021 Premiere: First Look!

Are you ready for another season of high-fashion, romance, and awkward moments in the French Capital?

Well, we have some good news.

Netflix has confirmed Emily in Paris Season 2 will get underway in 2021.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Premiere Photo

"Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life," said Netflix of the second season. 

"After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day."

"In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her."

Camile Arrives - Emily in Paris Season 1 Episode 5

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series, which became Netflix’s most-viewed comedy series of 2020.

Producer and star Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, and recurring guest star Kate Walsh.

New cast members include Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.

The second season of the series will be comprised of 10 new episodes that will last 30 minutes each.

A Lunch Date in Paris - Emily in Paris

Netflix has not confirmed exactly what date the series will return, but we do know that more details will be revealed during the TUDUM Netflix fan event on Saturday.

The event will be a celebration of all the biggest shows and movies on the streaming service with exciting announcements about them all.

We should probably expect the full-length trailer and confirmation of when it will arrive.

But still, we know the series is returning soon, and after the way Emily in Paris Season 1 wrapped, we're super excited.

Emily's Boss - Emily in Paris

Did Camille know the truth about Emily and Gabriel, or was there something else at play?

More importantly, will Emily manage to win over her co-workers?

We have no clue, but it will be fun!

What are your thoughts on the plot details and premiere window?

Hit the comments.

