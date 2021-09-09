Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Trailer Teases a Different World, Strand vs. Morgan, & More!

It's bizarre to say this for a show like Fear The Walking Dead, but the world has changed.

The official trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 has dropped, and, well, it's a treat.

After the upswing in quality for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, it looks like this next season might just top it.

Morgan and Grace appear to be on the outside looking into this new world order, and it's all thanks to Strand.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know Strand started to embrace the darkness inside him in the final episodes of the previous season.

There was a whole monologue about him becoming who he was always supposed to be, and it's going to be so much fun to watch.

Morgan and Grace appear to be banned from the new community Strand is creating, and let's just say there will be a lot of naysayers when it gets down to it.

The series is putting two very different characters against each other, and it could result in a division among the fans of the show.

It's nice to see a long-serving character embracing the villain role.

When the world changes, people change, and in this instance, two former allies are on opposing forces.

Strand is so adamant about his new trajectory that he doesn't even care whether Alicia tries to stop him.

Alicia and Strand go way back, but we last saw her holed up in a bunker constructed by Teddy.

The clip also teases the arrival of the CRM.

"Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like" reads the official logline.

"And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face."

"The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of."

"Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves -- even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family."

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 blasts off Sunday, October 17 on AMC, but you can catch it a whole week earlier on AMC+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.